Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

18-year-old extradited to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run

Tristan Holland
Tristan Holland(Oxford Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Collierville teen charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run has been extradited back to Oxford.

Tristan Holland, 18, was arrested in Shelby County and is now back in Oxford to face charges there.

Holland is charged with accessory after the fact. He was given a $25,000 bond.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall.

One student, 21-year-old Walker Fielder died and another, 20-year-old Blanche Williamson, remains in the hospital at Regional One.

Oxford police say Holland and the other suspect, 24-year-old Seth Rokitka, knew they injured someone but still left the scene without calling police.

Rokitka is facing charges of manslaughter and DUI.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 18
Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County...
Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
The police are currently interviewing witnesses, and the suspects are expected to be facing...
USM police arrests 2 suspects in connection to ‘video prank’ disturbance
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves says he's tired of the mayor playing politics when it comes to Jackson's water...
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
'Gospel Sing' set for Nov. 5 in Runnelstown
‘Gospel Sing’ set for Nov. 5 in Runnelstown
Midday Headlines 10/20
Midday Headlines 10/20
Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash