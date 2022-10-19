USM police arrests 2 suspects in connection to ‘video prank’ disturbance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Campus police at the University of Southern Mississippi arrested two suspects in connection to a disturbance in a Hattiesburg campus classroom Tuesday afternoon.

According to UPD, the suspects are believed to be part of a social media video prank and entered an occupied Harkins Hall classroom around 4:15 p.m.

One of the suspects reportedly wore all black with Halloween-themed makeup, threw a cup of water on a student and made threatening remarks while the second individual filmed the encounter.

The suspects fled from the classroom, and police were able to quickly apprehend the first suspect. The second suspect reported to UPD a short time later without further incident.

The police are currently interviewing witnesses, and the suspects are expected to be facing criminal charges.

Neither of the suspects is believed to be currently affiliated with the USM. University Police do not believe there is an ongoing related threat to the USM community.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

