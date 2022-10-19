Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM police arrests 2 suspects in connection to ‘video prank’ disturbance

The police are currently interviewing witnesses, and the suspects are expected to be facing...
The police are currently interviewing witnesses, and the suspects are expected to be facing criminal charges.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Campus police at the University of Southern Mississippi arrested two suspects in connection to a disturbance in a Hattiesburg campus classroom Tuesday afternoon.

According to UPD, the suspects are believed to be part of a social media video prank and entered an occupied Harkins Hall classroom around 4:15 p.m.

One of the suspects reportedly wore all black with Halloween-themed makeup, threw a cup of water on a student and made threatening remarks while the second individual filmed the encounter.

The suspects fled from the classroom, and police were able to quickly apprehend the first suspect. The second suspect reported to UPD a short time later without further incident.

The police are currently interviewing witnesses, and the suspects are expected to be facing criminal charges.

Neither of the suspects is believed to be currently affiliated with the USM. University Police do not believe there is an ongoing related threat to the USM community.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff's Department arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood for multiple drug and...
Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Austin Jones, Perry Central
Player of the Week: Perry Central sophomore QB Austin Jones
Austin Jones, Perry Central
Player of the Week: Perry Central sophomore QB Austin Jones
State Auditor says tax credit funded by TANF would be better use of the funds, address labor shortage
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time