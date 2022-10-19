USM dance students, faculty take a ‘stand’ against domestic violence

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some at the University of Southern Mississippi took a “stand” against domestic violence Tuesday afternoon. But it took them an entire hour to actually make that stand.

About one dozen students and faculty in the USM Dance Department took part in a performative event called “Stand.”

Each participant began by lying down. They then took one hour to move to a standing position. It was done to remember those affected by domestic violence.

“We’re acknowledging and holding space and time for remembering people who’ve been experiencing those difficult situations, and also providing, through our Title IX office, some information about those who need support or resources can have places to reach out to,” said Candice Salyers, assistant professor of dance at Southern Miss.

Emaleigh Ousterhout, a junior dance major, said the performance provided her a chance to support others and reflect on what survivors have had to go through.

“I haven’t been through it, but I know people who’ve been through it,” said Ousterhout. “So I feel like it’s important to show my support, even if it’s just laying down and standing up for a whole hour. And also, it’s just a great time to reflect and just be thankful for being able to do this while other people can’t.”

Other dance programs across the country are also participating in similar events as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.