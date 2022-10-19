Unbeaten Jones to face winless Mississippi Delta

Jones College Sports Information Department

MOORHEAD, Miss. (WDAM) - On paper, Thursday’s Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference looks like a mismatch.

Undefeated and fourth-ranked Jones College (7-0, 5-0 MACCC/South Division) travels to meet winless Mississippi Delta (0-7, 0-5) MACCC/North Division in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Jim Randall Stadium in Moorhead.

But Bobcat head Steve Buckley said his squad cannot overlook any opponent.

“It’s like I told the team Sunday, there are two teams in our league that have not won a game and both of them are good football teams,” Buckley said Tuesday morning. “The last one we played (East Central), we won by three (17-14) and it could have gone either way.

“Delta will be ready to play and we will be ready to play and we will see what happens. We’ve just got to finish this deal.”

The closest game the Trojans have played this season was a 37-7 loss to Copiah-Lincoln Community College on Sept. 8.

Statistically, the Bobcats have a huge advantage going into the contest.

Jones averages 31.6 points per game, which is fourth in the state and 14th nationally. On defense, the Bobcats allow 13.7 points per game, which leads the MACCC and is sixth in the NJCAA.

Jones puts up 367.3 yards per game on offense and surrenders just 246.6 yards per game, which tops the conference and is 10th nationally.

MDCC averages 7.3 points per game and allows 45.0 points per game. The Trojans put up 160.4 yards per game on offense and allow 406.0 yards per game on defense.

The Bobcats are coming off an impressive 48-3 rout of Southwest.

Jones had two interceptions returned for touchdowns by Ricky Willis and Quintin Sterling (Oak Grove High School) to help them take a 34-0 lead in the first quarter.

Wide receiver Ashton Nickelberry had four catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Qua Sanders had four receptions for 42 yards and Houston Johnson had two catches for 55 yards and a score.

Quarterback DJ Smith was 12-of-18 for 198 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Alan Follis (West Jones High School) was 8-of-13 for 119 yards and one score.

Buckley was pleased with the passing game.

“We had some guys that stepped up and made some plays, especially in the throwing game, offensively,” he said. “It was good to see some receivers make plays and we’ve got guys capable of that.

“I thought both quarterbacks played very well and we got to clicking a little bit.”

Running back Robert Henry (Lumberton) only had 56 yards on 15 carries, but did score a touchdown. Still, he continues to lead the nation in rushing with 138.9 yards per game and in rushing touchdowns with 15.

“Robert is not healthy right now and the season takes a toll on a running back,” Buckley said. “That’s why we try to protect them. I don’t think he ran as effectively as he normally does, but he’ll bounce back and have a big week this week and next week.

“I don’t think we ran the ball effectively overall, but Southwest had a little bit to do with that. They are good up front.”

On defense, the Bobcats were solid once again, limiting the Bears to eight first downs and 184 yards of total offense.

Buckley said it was another excellent effort by defensive coordinator Lytrel Pollard’s group.

“Defensively, I thought we stood up and played outstanding,” he said. “We had two pick sixes and that was huge with momentum swings. They continue to make plays and make stops. Sometimes, we bend, but we don’t break and I thought the kicking game was pretty solid.

“The defense is just playing well right now. Coach Pollard and the defensive staff have done a great job.”

The Bobcats will be keeping an eye on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Hinds Community College game on Thursday.

If Hinds wins, that will clinch the top seed in the South Division for the Bobcats. If Gulf Coast wins, the top seed will be decided on Oct. 27 when Jones closes the regular season with a visit to Perkinston to face MGCCC.

Thursday’s game will air on JCJC.TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3, and SuperTalkLaurelFM.com with Mark Easley and Chuck Robertson on the call.

