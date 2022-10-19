Win Stuff
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck

Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County. Sheriff Randy Johnson said it happened around 7 a.m. on County Road 39 between Vossburg and Paulding.

Johnson said the two people who died were traveling west and collided with a car driven by a young woman the sheriff was told was on the way to school. The injured female was taken to a hospital.

Sheriff Johnson said UMMC’s AirCare was called but the person to be airlifted died before he could be transported.

Johnson said it was one of the most horrible collisions he has ever seen. The names were not immediately available, pending notification of family.

