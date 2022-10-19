Tonight will be our final night in the 30s.

The weather will be cool this evening as temperatures cool down into the mid 40s. Tonight will be our final cold night with overnight lows in the low 30s. Frost will be likely again tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be warmer as highs warm back up into the upper 60s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for those Friday night football games.

This weekend will be warm and sunny with highs in the low 80s.

