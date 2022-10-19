Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff's Department arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood for multiple drug and...
Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing
Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis,...
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine