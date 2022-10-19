Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Recovered sea turtles released into the Gulf

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies released five Kemp’s ridley sea turtles in Biloxi across from Edgewater Mall.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several sea turtles are now getting reacclimated to their home after being released back into the Gulf on Wednesday.

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies released five Kemp’s ridley sea turtles in Biloxi across from Edgewater Mall.

Kemp’s ridleys are the most endangered species in the world.

One of the five was caught by a fisherman in Pass Christian.

The others are part of a large group from Massachusetts.

They were cold-stunned and brought to the Coast last year to be nursed backed to health by staff members like Theresa Madrigal.

“It’s always bittersweet when we let animals back into their environment,” she said. “We’ve grown attached to them, but we know the ultimate goal is to release them. We want them back in their natural habitat. So, it’s very exciting for us as staff that takes care of them day to day. We’ve been caring for some of these animals for several, several months. So, it’s very good to see them go back.”

All the turtles released have tracking devices on them, so crews can continue their research.

You can follow along on their journey as well.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 18
Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County...
Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
The police are currently interviewing witnesses, and the suspects are expected to be facing...
USM police arrests 2 suspects in connection to ‘video prank’ disturbance
Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg
Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Oak Grove Warriors
Oak Grove gears up for unbeaten Brandon
Oak Grove Warriors
Oak Grove gears up for unbeaten Brandon
6pm Headlines 10/19
6pm Headlines 10/19
This vigil is hosted by HPD every year.
Hattiesburg police host annual Domestic Violence Vigil
File image
Parts of I-59 shutdown in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire