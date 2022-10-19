Win Stuff
Online armband sales available for South Mississippi Fair

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s almost time for the South Mississippi Fair.

The fair, which will be hosted at the Magnolia Center on Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel, opens on Friday, Oct. 21, and will run through Saturday, Oct. 29.

Carnival midway hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Closing times are also subject to change at any time.

To enter the fair, you will first need to buy an armband, which can be bought before Oct. 21 for $25 online.

During the fair, armbands will go for $30 Monday through Friday and $35 on Saturdays and Sunday.

There will be several shows you can see, including Granpa’s Clubhouse puppet show, Disc-Connected K9′s dog show and the Pork Chop Revue among others. You can find out the times for these shows HERE.

You will need to buy ride tickets to get on any of the attractions. They can be purchased at the carnival ticket booth.

Prices include:

  • $1.50 single ticket
  • $30 for 30 tickets
  • $50 for 55 tickets

There will also be several musical acts being performed live during the fair.

On Tuesday, Chapel Hart will perform at 8 p.m. at the Magnolia Center. Floor seat tickets cost $15 and bleacher seats cost $10. They can be bought HERE.

Other musical acts include Bros 4 on Sunday, Ball & Chain on Monday, Champagne Jam on Wednesday and more. You can find out more about which bands are playing at each time HERE.

For more information about the fair, you can go to their Facebook page and their websites Here and Here.

