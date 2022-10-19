Miss. Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023

From Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Communications

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Eight more have been selected to join the best of Mississippi’s athletes, coaches and athletic administrators.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 Wednesday. The group includes four former National Football League players, a pair of coaches, a Major League pitcher and the Hall’s first marksman.

A trio have ties to the Pine Belt, including:

Patrick Surtain: The New Orleans native became a hero in Hattiesburg, earning four letters as a cornerback with the University of Southern Mississippi … Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 1997 … Second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins … Also played for Kansas City during an 11-year career … In 2002, was named the NFL Defensive Back of the Year with six interceptions ... Was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in an 11-year pro career ... Was named a member of C-USA Team of the Decade; USM Hall of Famer, USM Team of the Century member; and Dolphins All-Time Top 100 players.

John Mangum: The Magee native spent nine years playing safety in the NFL for the Chicago Bears after an outstanding career at the University of Alabama ... Athleticism is the sap of the Magnum family tree; father, John, played at USM before playing for the Boston Patriots of the American Football League; brother Kris was an Ole Miss All-American who played for the Carolina Panthers; son, Jake, finished his career at Mississippi as the Southeastern Conference’s all-time hits leader and finished the 2022 baseball season at Triple AAA in the New York Mets’ organization … Helped Magee High to back-to-back state titles as quarterback/defensive back … Voted Alabama Team of Decade (1980s).

Paul Maholm: Holly Springs native who was standout for Coach Ron Polk at Mississippi State University … Stands fourth at State in strikeouts and innings pitched; fifth-winningest pitcher in school history … The left-hander was the eighth overall selection in Major League Baseball’s 2003 amateur draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates … Went on to play for the Cubs, Braves and Dodgers as well in a nine-year MLB career … Member of MSU M-Club Hall of Fame, Polk Ring of Honor … Became co-owner of Hattiesburg County Club in 2017.

Others selected for the Class of 2023 included:

Carol Ross: Oakland, Miss., native helped the Ole Miss Lady Rebels to two National AIAW Regional tournaments as a player … Chosen to the first-ever Southeastern Conference All-Tournament team in 1980; Holds the Ole Miss record of 333 career steals … One of only two players when she let Oxford with 1,000 points, 500 assists and 250 steals … In her coaching career, served for 12 seasons as head women’s basketball coach of the University of Florida … Twice-selected SEC Coach of the Year ... Became Ole Miss head coach in 2003; compiled a 77-50 record over her four seasons … Moved to Women’s National Basketball Association … Served as an assistant in Atlanta before taking over the Los Angeles Sparks; won WNBA Coach of the Year award in 2012.

Lewis Tillman: Hazlehurst native quickly became Coach W.C. Gorden’s “next great running back” at Jackson State University, rushing for 100 yards in his first game as a freshman … Over career, ran for 100 yards or more 19 times … Finished with 3,989 career rushing yards … Named Southwestern Athletic Conference ‘Player of the Year’ in 1987, breaking Walter Payton’s single-season rushing record with 1,474 yards … Member of the JSU Hall of Fame, SWAC Hall of Fame … Fourth-round draft pick of New York Giants of National Football League; spent five years with Giants, earning Super Bowl ring in 1991, and two years with the Bears.

Jeff Herrod: Birmingham, Ala., native donned first shoulder pads as 8-year-old, a pair found in a dumpster … Chose Ole Miss over the Marines, finishing his career in Oxford as the second-leading tackler in Southeastern Conference history… Drafted in the ninth round of the 1988 National Football League draft by the Indianapolis Colts … Went on to become team captain; led the Colts in tackles in seven of 11 seasons … His 1,347 tackles put him first in franchise history.

Jim Page: Has served as head baseball coach at Millsaps College following an outstanding playing career at the same school ... His record of 815-554-3 gives him a winning percentage of .595 ... Named Conference Coach of the Year eight times, including 2022 ... Teams have won nine conference titles, played in eight NCAA regionals, one NCAA Division III College World Series … Currently 36th in all-time wins by a Division III coach …Played at Millsaps for Tommy Ranager … Member of Millsaps Hall of Fame …Still holds the school record for the highest batting average. .487.

Tony Rosetti: Biloxi native will become first marksman inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame ... While attending Notre Dame High School, won the Mississippi State Junior Championship at age 14 Was named to the “Sports Afield” 1970 All-American team and was featured in the “American Rifleman” magazine in 1970 ... Won the 1971 Skeet Championship in Phoenix and was on the Pan-American Games gold medal winning team … Was on the 1972 US team in the Olympics in Munich, Germany and was the National Intercollegiate Skeet Champion ... Named 1974 Ole Miss Athlete of the Year ... Retired from shooting registered targets in 1992 … Member of MS Skeet Shooting Association Hall of Fame, National Skeet Shooting Association Hall of Fame.

The group formally will be enshrined on July 28-29, 2023, during the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Induction Weekend presented by Wayne Sanderson Farms and the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Tickets will go on sale in January 2023.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.