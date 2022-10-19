Macedonia VFD responded to five separate incidents Tuesday, Oct. 18

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Oct. 18, was a busy day for the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department.

Over the course of about 14 hours, the department firefighters and personnel responded to one car wreck, two brush fires and two structure fires.

8:15 p.m. - Firefighters responded to a car wreck on Lynn Ray Road, where they discovered a heavily damaged SUV partially off the road in a field. Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

1:45 p.m. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire between two homes on Watkins Drive. They quickly brought the fire under control before either property sustained any damages.

4:30 p.m. - Residents flagged firefighters down at the Macedonia station with reporters of a brush fire on Macedonia Road. The fire was located on the wooded edge of the property, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before any damages occurred.

6:15 p.m. - Macedonia VFD and Sunrise VFD both responded to a structure fire on Browning Loop. The fire reportedly started in the home’s HVAC system and traveled through the insulation and duct work, causing major smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

10:50 p.m. - Macedonia VFD and Sunrise VFD both responded to a second structure fire, this time on Sunrise Road. The fire reportedly started after flames from a burning debris pile ignited an area of overgrown brush and moved into the shop and trailer located on the property. It took firefighters around two hours to put out the flames.

The shop sustained major damage, but no injuries were reported.

