Lamar Co. bus drivers go extra mile to ensure school bus safety

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - National School Bus Safety Week is this week.

For Lamar County Bus Driver Michael Hartfield, safe driving is a priority on all his routes.

“We have to constantly adhere to all the rules,” said Hartfield. “You’ve got your stop signs, your traffic lights we have to look at all the time, oncoming traffic, traffic passing from behind. Mirrors are big important things for the buses to operate. Without the mirrors, we wouldn’t make it. We’ve got seven different mirrors on the front of this bus we have to look through at all times.”

For Veteran bus driver Lavonna Herring, safety also means ensuring her students pay attention when getting off at their stops.

“I try to instill into the kids to not cross until I give them the okay to cross, to please stay off their phones,” said Herring. “Take their earbuds out, if they’re listening to their radios or something, not to be watching a show or listen to music as it causes where they can hear a car coming or if I have to blow a horn to let them know that they are in danger.”

Although safety is the primary concern, drivers have also developed a relationship with their students - treating each child like their own.

“Some of them are like my grandkids,” said Herring. “I have grandkids the same age, so I treat them like I do my grandkids, and they come tell me things that’s going on in their lives, and we’ll discuss that. But it’s basically just like your own kids.”

Hartfield said his students have also impacted him and taught him patience.

“It’s hard to believe with the little kids the questions that they ask and the things you’re asked and things you’re asked to do,” said Hartfield. “You never know if you’re going to tie a shoe or put a bow in a hair or comb hair or what you’re going to do, but it’s patience. You just learn to be a dad with them all the time.”

Although some days are better than others, bus driver George Payton said that interactions with the kids could make the students’ entire day.

“A lot of times, the kids look for attention,” said Payton. “And in the mornings, the best thing to do in the morning is to say good morning, and in the afternoons, say have a nice day or goodbye. To me, that means a lot to those children.”

National School Bus Safety Week is from October 17 through October 21.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.