Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital

Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County...
Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon.

Dana Bumgardner, public information officer with the Jones County Fire Council, said it was a two-car collision that occurred on Myrick Road. One vehicle rolled over, spilling debris along the street.

Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County...
Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)

The severity of the two people’s injuries is unknown at this time, but no other injuries were reported.

Glad, M&M and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

WDAM will update this story if more information is made available.

