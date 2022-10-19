Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon.

Dana Bumgardner, public information officer with the Jones County Fire Council, said it was a two-car collision that occurred on Myrick Road. One vehicle rolled over, spilling debris along the street.

The severity of the two people’s injuries is unknown at this time, but no other injuries were reported.

Glad, M&M and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

WDAM will update this story if more information is made available.

