Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash

Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a...
Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning.

The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church on Highway 63. Visitation lasts until 1 p.m., when the funeral service begins.

Both girls will be buried at Serene Memorial Gardens, located at 12800 Highway 613, off Highway 63.

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night's homecoming dance.(WLOX)

The community is mourning after the lost of the two East Central High students. Family reported them missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.

Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash

Sheriff Ezell says the teens were involved in a single-car crash at the intersection at Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene Sunday morning, where they found a car driven by Taylor with Bowlin as a passenger. Both girls were inside.

MHP says the car left the road and crashed into an embankment and tree.

