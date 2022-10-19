Win Stuff
Hattiesburg store’s early order counters high Halloween candy prices

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You can add Halloween candy to the list of items costing more these days.

According to the Bureau of Labor’s inflation statistics, prices for sweet treats are up more than 13% nationally over this time last year.

However, at Hattiesburg’s Ultimate Party, the staff ordered Halloween candy early, and right now, customers will be paying last year’s prices for this year’s chocolate and bubble gum.

“We planned ahead; we ordered ahead,” said David Booth, manager of Ultimate Party. “We kept the prices the same from last year. We hit it before the price increase, before the surcharge on gas and all that and freight, so we’re keeping our candy prices where they are at for right now.”

As far as Halloween costumes go, Booth said two of his most popular Halloween costumes are “Sonic the Hedgehog” and any of the Sanderson sisters from the movie “Hocus Pocus.”

