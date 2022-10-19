Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled.

After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.

“The reservationist said it’s not running tomorrow, it’s not running the next day, it’s not running the next day,” said Crawford.

Greyhound tells WLBT the cancellations are due to the bus company no longer having a location in the Capital City.

Crawford, who was scheduled to leave for his trip on Wednesday, didn’t find out until Tuesday morning the trip was being canceled.

“Greyhound emailed me this morning at 5:17 a.m,” Crawford recalled.

The Jackson resident said what’s even more devastating is the fact that he was never given a reason why.”

This is hard for people like me who have disabilities, people with lower incomes who can’t afford cars. We still have to get around,” he expressed. “We still have things to do, people to visit, and without Greyhound, what do we do?”

Crawford has Multiple Sclerosis, which now causes him to be in a wheelchair.

He said this trip was important because he was going to talk about the disease and how the disability impacts his life. Plans that are now cut short because Greyhound is now longer offering routes to or from the Capital City at this time.

“I gave my word to people that I would be there,” said Crawford. “Now I have to tell them I can’t make it.” Crawford said he hopes the bus company is able to find a new location to service passengers in Jackson because it’s currently causing a major inconvenience for many people, including himself.”

I can’t just hop in my car. I don’t have a car. I couldn’t drive it if I had one,” said Crawford. “I don’t know what they’re thinking. This is the Capital of the State of Mississippi. It’s also the largest city in Mississippi. One would think they would be motivated to serve us; one would think.”

We reached out to Greyhound for a comment on the recent cancellations. A spokesperson tells us the company is working to find a new location in Jackson.

At Greyhound, our goal is to continuously improve the customer experience by providing the best accommodations for our passengers. With this in mind, we are sourcing a new, improved location in Jackson from which we can serve the local community and its visitors. While we are no longer operating from our previous location, we appreciate the patience of the Jackson community as we work towards accommodations that will better serve the needs of our customers.

Passengers in need of assistance can contact customer service at 1-800-231-2222. The nearest terminal is located in Vicksburg.

Greyhound could not give us a timeline on how soon it will be before they find a location in Jackson.

