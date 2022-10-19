Dry, cold weather means fall foliage will be sparse in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The colors of fall usher in a new season and cooler temperatures, but many Pine Belt trees are still green.

Master Arborist Loren Erickson explained how the leaves change colors and why they haven’t begun to do so just yet.

“So, fall color is caused by - the trees have that color inside of them all the time,” said Erickson. “The leaves actually possess the purples, oranges and yellows, and what happens is during the winter or late fall, like right now, the tree puts the sugar back into the roots and the trunk to protect it for the winter, and when that goes away, and the green color in the leaves goes away, those colors start to pop and start to appear.”

Erickson said that he expects the leaves to begin to change by the week of November 1st. However, he added that the drastic drop in temperatures and dry weather in the Pine Belt would likely knock leaves off the trees, not allowing them to change color.

Erickson said that fall foliage would be more abundant around bodies of water like lakes and rivers because water helps the leaves change color.

