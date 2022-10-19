City Council accepts anonymous $10,000 donation for Laurel Fire Dept.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council accepted a $10,000 anonymous donation to the Laurel Fire Department at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The money will go to new turnout washers and dryers, which help keep firefighter clothing protected when going into a fire.

“They needed something to wash the stains and the soot and all off so that they (don’t) cause cancer and all these kinds of things,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. “So these special washers and dryers will allow them to be able to clean those.”

Magee said that each washer and dryer cost about $5,000.

