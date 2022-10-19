10/19 Ryan’s “Wintry” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ve been talking about it for over a week now and it is finally here...our first freeze of the start of fall. Normally that occurs around the first or second week of November, so it clearly here a bit early. Today’s low fell to 33 in Hattiesburg, 28 here at the station in Moselle, and as low as 28 in some of the cooler corners of the Pine Belt. That’s enough to damage some sensitive plants, but not quite “hard” enough of a freeze to cause to cause any property issues. In the short-term, it will warm this afternoon under cloudless skies up to 63, with lighter winds than yesterday. That means temperature-wise there isn’t much different, but it will feel noticeably warmer. As we head through the night, we’ll end up right back in winter again, but for the last time this week.

Expect another low near 33 in the central Pine Belt with areas to the north 2-3 degrees cooler and 3-5 degrees warmer to the south, then the warming will pick up considerably. Mornings will still be cool, but we’ll be almost to 70 by tomorrow afternoon, almost to 80 by Friday afternoon, and beyond 80 with “normal” humidity and clear, sunny skies. Quite the beautiful weekend after a frigid start to the week!

