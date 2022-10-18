Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tylertown man is behind bars after Marion County deputies discovered drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle on Friday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood at a safety checkpoint conducted at the intersection of Highway 586 and Rowley Road on Friday, Oct. 14.

Deputies initially found syringes, methamphetamine and heroin concealed on Packwood’s person. They later found more methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, bagging materials, scales and a firearm in Packwood’s vehicle.

In total, deputies seized 48.13 grams of methamphetamine and 2.47 grams of Black Tar Heroin.

Packwood faces charges of armed trafficking, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and numerous misdemeanor charges. He is currently booked into the Marion County Jail.

