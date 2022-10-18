Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint

The Marion County Sheriff's Department arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood for multiple drug and...
The Marion County Sheriff's Department arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood for multiple drug and firearm charges on October 14.(Marion County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tylertown man is behind bars after Marion County deputies discovered drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle on Friday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood at a safety checkpoint conducted at the intersection of Highway 586 and Rowley Road on Friday, Oct. 14.

Deputies initially found syringes, methamphetamine and heroin concealed on Packwood’s person. They later found more methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, bagging materials, scales and a firearm in Packwood’s vehicle.

In total, deputies seized 48.13 grams of methamphetamine and 2.47 grams of Black Tar Heroin.

Packwood faces charges of armed trafficking, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and numerous misdemeanor charges. He is currently booked into the Marion County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident in Covington County that...
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Jeep Gladiator left U.S. 98 in Perry County, hit a light pole...
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night in Hattiesburg.
Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49
J5 Family Farms
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins

Latest News

Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge...
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day the Laurel Salvation Army’s Administrative and Social...
Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday
Merit Health Wesley offering $99 mammograms
Merit Health Wesley offers $99 mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness month