Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star

LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Lake High School senior and football star.

Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. A 13-year-old was also shot and taken to an area hospital. His injuries were not life threatening.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, two 16-year-olds are in custody and both have been charged with murder. An 18-year-old is also in custody, who is a “person of interest.”

Jones had been driving his pickup on Johnson Town Road near Old Highway 80 when he took one shot to the head and was killed.

His truck, however, was shot multiple times.

According to evidence, the shots came from two separate locations in close proximity. The driver-side window was down at the time of the shooting and the windshield was smashed from where Jones wrecked in a wooded area.

It has yet to be determined which direction the bullet came from that ultimately killed Jones.

The 13-year-old sustained a fractured fibia from having been shot in the leg. His placement and role in the scenario is not yet known.

“There are a lot of moving pieces in this case,” Lee said. “It’s been one small thing after another.” As for the death of a teenager with so much promise, “It’s horrible.”

Lake High School Head Coach Tate Hanna said Jones was an outstanding player and person on and off the field. He was recently selected as Farm Bureau Player of the Week for the Lake Hornets.

