ROAD CLOSURE: Road closed for manhole installation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A road in Hattiesburg has been closed while a sewer manhole is being installed.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, 28th Avenue at Hardy Street was closed at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

The closure is expected to last between two and three days.

This will not impact Hardy Street traffic but will impact access to Hardy Street from 28th Avenue.

The city said to take Augusta Street to access Hardy Street while traveling north on 28th Avenue.

