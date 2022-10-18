Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

ROAD CLOSURE: Road closed for manhole installation

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A road in Hattiesburg has been closed while a sewer manhole is being installed.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, 28th Avenue at Hardy Street was closed at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

The closure is expected to last between two and three days.

This will not impact Hardy Street traffic but will impact access to Hardy Street from 28th Avenue.

The city said to take Augusta Street to access Hardy Street while traveling north on 28th Avenue.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night in Hattiesburg.
Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49
A blue mustang is being sought in the investigation.
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident in Covington County that...
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

Latest News

The school bus loading and unloading area is called the “Danger Zone,” meaning that any side of...
MDE shares safety tips during National School Bus Safety Week
generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
National Teen Driver Safety week runs Oct. 16-22
Sumrall senior takes a ride for National Teen Driver Safety Week
Many parents remember the first time they got behind the wheel, but are you prepared for your...
Sumrall senior takes a ride for National Teen Driver Safety Week