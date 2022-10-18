Petal Upper Elementary teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday morning, one local teacher experienced a surprise of a lifetime.

Tyler Shows, a fifth-grade math teacher at Petal Upper Elementary, received the prestigious $25,000 Milken Educator Award during a special school assembly.

“I still don’t know what to say,” said Shows. “I’m happy, but I also owe every bit of this to the people I work with and my colleagues and my principal. You’re happy, but you want them to be recognized. I’m just really proud of the people I work with, and I’m really proud to work here.”

Often referred to as the “Oscars of Teaching,” the Milken Educator Award honors top educators around the country and is given to early to mid-career education professionals for their achievements.

Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Family Foundation, said another goal of Tuesday’s assembly was to inspire the young students.

“At the Milken Family Foundation, we believe educators have one of the most important jobs in the country,” said Foley. “So the work that we do, we believe, is not only going to lift the educator that was honored today; it’s also going to bring public recognition to the good work in schools.”

Petal superintendent Matt Dillon said the district is “Panther Proud” to have Shows selected for this honorable award.

“To have one of our very own to be recognized on the national stage, Tyler Shows’s somebody that exemplifies what we are about,” said Dillon. “Somebody that is caring and nurturing and works with their colleagues so closely and knows their content so very well and connects with kids. This is what it’s all about.”

Shows said his favorite part about teaching is being with his students and colleagues.

“The kids, always the kids, and the teachers you work with; it’s the only reason I do it,” said Shows. “I have great students. I’ve had great students. I work with the best math team, and we’ve worked together for a really long time, so I’m just really thankful to them, and there is no one I would rather spend my days with.”

The award has no formal nominations or application process. Instead, the candidates are recommended for the award, with the final selection made by the Milken Family Foundation.

