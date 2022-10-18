Laurel School District offers free ESL classes for parents

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is giving parents of English as a Second Language (ESL) students the opportunity to learn English themselves at no cost.

ESL Coordinator Carolina Reeves-Garcia said she is excited to take ESL further and serve the parents.

“One of the things that we’re missing in education is parent involvement, and with this, we’re having these parents here, and you can see their faces, you see there how eager they are, how happy they are about the opportunity to be able to help their kids,” said Garcia.

Isabel Gonzalez, the ESL Class Instructor, said the class would focus on English instruction and make information from the school administration more accessible for parents to understand.

“I want to also include information that can be useful for them when it comes to their children’s education process, so such as forms that they may have to fill in at school or forms that they can receive from school, and so help them little by little decipher those forms by themself,” said Gonzalez.

Garcia is also an interpreter for the Laurel School District. She says that one parent, Elizabeth, said that she wants to learn English to help her kids.

“Her daughter is in second grade, so she already knows English,” Garcia translated for Elizabeth. “Now, her little son is in pre-k, and she says that it’s hard sometimes for her daughter to stop what she’s doing and help him. So, she would like to know English so she can help him now that he’s just starting school in pre-k.”

Elizabeth said the classes would help her speak to her son in English, but she will also use the new skills daily.

“She says that something she received in communication from the school, doctors, and now she’ll be able to probably take those calls, those messages and not need the use of an interpreter,” translated Garcia. “That’s what she’s doing now.”

The Laurel School District is hopeful of adding another class next year with four distinct levels ranging from not speaking any English to speaking English proficiently. Right now, the school district has a waiting list for parents to take the class next year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.