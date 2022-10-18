Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss junior Walker Fielder was a Madison native. His 21st birthday was on Saturday, October 15. He was killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of the following day. While there will be more details in the coming days and weeks about the incident in Oxford, we wanted to learn more about who Walker Fielder was.

“He was the type of guy who just made you feel like you were the man,” described friend Alex Summerford. “Like he always just loved on you [and] told you how much he loved you. Like he never stayed away from telling you how much he cared about you.”

That’s the picture childhood friend Alex Summerford paints of Walker Fielder, who grew up next door. Summerford was just a year younger than Fielder.

“He was like a brother to me,” noted Summerford. “I always looked up to him. I loved him dearly.” The two shared a lifetime of memories cut short by Sunday morning’s tragedy.

“He always had a smile on his face,” added Summerford. “Just truly was one of the nicest guys I know, one of the best guys I know. Always will be.”

Fielder graduated from Jackson Academy in 2020. Audrey Wilkirson taught him biology and is holding close to some of those lighthearted moments.

“Walker was the kind of student who would like to get you off the topic and talk about hunting or fishing or golfing,” Wilkirson said. “You know, he was one of those people who wanted people to be comfortable, wanted people to be included. He was just one of the kind of people you always wanted around you. Because he had so many interests, he always did have a group of friends around him. Different groups of friends.”

The Fielder family was too shaken to speak publicly but designated a family friend to serve as their representative.

The family would like to thank you for reaching out to us. Walker was an outstanding young man who was a leader in his fraternity at Ole Miss. He represented all that the men of Sigma Chi aspire to be. He was loyal, considerate, and loved by all his brothers, staff, and alumni who had the good fortune to know him. His legacy will live on with the exceptional pledge class he helped create as Rush Chairman this past year. Walker was a 2020 graduate of Jackson Academy. He and his family are active members of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson MS. As Walker’s high school Disciple Group Leader, I had the privilege to walk along side him in his faith journey from 6th thru 12th grade. Walker took his faith seriously and he truly valued the time he spent with family and friends. At this time, we ask that you join us in offering condolences to Walker’s family, friends, classmates, and all those who knew and loved him.

Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce sent a message to the Ole Miss community Monday morning, noting, “While there are no words that can alleviate the deep sorrow that his friends and family are experiencing, please keep them close in your thoughts and prayers during this time of immense grief.”

