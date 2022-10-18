Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood police officer was seriously injured and his K-9 was also hurt after a car accident in Hattiesburg.

Zachery Rodney and his K-9, “Gurly,” were training on Friday when the accident happened.

Rodney was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson due to his injuries, which included a ruptured spleen, dislocated pelvis, a broken femur, and damage to his aorta.

He is in stable condition, but “has a long road to recovery” said Jimmy Hall with the Flowood Police Department.

Gurly also suffered minor injuries and is being closely observed.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Officer Rodney. You can find it by clicking here .

