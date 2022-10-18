Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg

Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg
Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg(GoFundMe)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood police officer was seriously injured and his K-9 was also hurt after a car accident in Hattiesburg.

Zachery Rodney and his K-9, “Gurly,” were training on Friday when the accident happened.

Rodney was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson due to his injuries, which included a ruptured spleen, dislocated pelvis, a broken femur, and damage to his aorta.

He is in stable condition, but “has a long road to recovery” said Jimmy Hall with the Flowood Police Department.

Gurly also suffered minor injuries and is being closely observed.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Officer Rodney. You can find it by clicking here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff's Department arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood for multiple drug and...
Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Austin Jones, Perry Central
Player of the Week: Perry Central sophomore QB Austin Jones
Austin Jones, Perry Central
Player of the Week: Perry Central sophomore QB Austin Jones
State Auditor says tax credit funded by TANF would be better use of the funds, address labor shortage
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
Laurel City Council accepts anonymous $10,000 donation for the Laurel Fire Department
City Council accepts anonymous $10,000 donation for Laurel Fire Dept.