10/18 Ryan’s “Freeze Warning” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Pretty cold this morning, wasn’t it? Fans of fall/cooler weather certainly have a lot to celebrate for the next few days, particularly tomorrow morning as we hit the peak of this cold, dry airmass. That means while today will be the coolest afternoon of the week with a windy high near 60, it’ll really be the overnight hours we need to worry about as the low falls to 33 in the Central Pine Belt. That means there will be areas slightly cooler than 33 to the north, though we shouldn’t see any fall into the upper 20s just yet. That’s still just above freezing, meaning widespread frost and light freeze conditions are likely. It won’t be cold enough to require faucet dripping or pipe-wrapping, but you will need to bring in or cover any sensitive plants or small outdoor animals. Thankfully we’ll only be dealing with these cold morning and borderline-cold afternoons until Thursday, after which we’ll rapidly warm into a beautiful weekend.

We’ll stay sunny and in the low 80s into next week, with another, weaker front moving in by the middle of next week.

