Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County

Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen girls have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the victims are 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16-year-old Chloe Taylor, both from Hurley. They went to East Central High School.

Sheriff Ezell says the teens were involved in a single-car accident at the intersection at Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

