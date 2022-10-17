Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Tomorrow will be much colder as highs struggle to reach the low 60s

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be cool this evening as temperatures cool down into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

You’ll want to have a jacket ready for your Tuesday. We’ll start off in the low 40s and only warm up into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will also be breezy with gusts between 15-20 mph at times.

We are expecting our first freeze of the season Wednesday morning as temperatures bottom out into the low 30s. You will need to protect your plants Tuesday night because this will be cold enough to damage or even kill houseplants and tender vegetation left outside. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Thursday will be warmer as highs warm back up into the low 70s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend will be warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident in Covington County that...
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Jeep Gladiator left U.S. 98 in Perry County, hit a light pole...
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night in Hattiesburg.
Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
J5 Family Farms
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/17
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/17
10/17 Ryan’s “Frigid Front” Monday Morning Forecast
10/17 Ryan’s “Frigid Front” Monday Morning Forecast
10/17 Ryan’s “Frigid Front” Monday Morning Forecast
10/17 Ryan’s “Frigid Front” Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast