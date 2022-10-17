Tomorrow will be much colder as highs struggle to reach the low 60s

The weather will be cool this evening as temperatures cool down into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

You’ll want to have a jacket ready for your Tuesday. We’ll start off in the low 40s and only warm up into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will also be breezy with gusts between 15-20 mph at times.

We are expecting our first freeze of the season Wednesday morning as temperatures bottom out into the low 30s. You will need to protect your plants Tuesday night because this will be cold enough to damage or even kill houseplants and tender vegetation left outside. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Thursday will be warmer as highs warm back up into the low 70s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend will be warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

