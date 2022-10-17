South Jones High School band earns 1st, 2nd places at ‘Bands of America’ competition

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Jones High School marching band came, it saw and then it kicked it into gear this weekend at the “Bands of America” competition.

South Jones finished first in its divisions and paced second in its region during the competition at Johnson City, Tenn.

“I definitely did not expect it, going into it.” senior band member Maggie Bush said. “I told myself no matter what we got, I was going to be proud, but hearing that happen, I was praying to the Lord, thanking Him, because that was the biggest blessing in my life.

“It’s going to be so hard to leave this band because I know that’s a feeling I never want to forget, being on that field with them.”

The band returned home Sunday from to a warm welcome from friends, family, faculty and staff as the buses pulled onto the high school campus.

“It was something that we’ve always talked about it, everyone, all the time,” band member Nathan Bower said. “We all have to put it all on the field, 100 percent, so it’s just an awesome experience.”

