Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Second suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Seth Rokitka
Seth Rokitka(Oxford Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend is in police custody, according to Oxford Police Department.

Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday at 8:30 a.m. after he and 18-year-old Tristan Holland reportedly struck two Ole Miss students in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall, killing one student and injuring another early Sunday morning.

Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect
Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect(Action News 5)

The male died on the scene and the female was rushed to a hospital in Memphis.

The male victim was identified as Walker Fielder, an Ole Miss student from Madison, Mississippi.

OPD says Rokitka’s truck was found wrecked in Marshall County and is now impounded. His charges have not been announced at this time.

Holland was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Sunday and is charged with accessory after the fact.

The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.
The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident in Covington County that...
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Jeep Gladiator left U.S. 98 in Perry County, hit a light pole...
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night in Hattiesburg.
Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49
J5 Family Farms
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified Saturday the victim in Friday afternoon's fatal crash...
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified

Latest News

Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday...
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County
At this time, only one individual has been reported as being shot.
Man seriously wounded during Calhoun community shooting, JCSD seeking suspect
The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
A blue mustang is being sought in the investigation.
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting