Safety tips to ensure treats, not tricks, this Halloween

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the kids dress up and get buckets ready for candy, it is important to know the ways to keep safe while trick-or-treating.

As the sun sets in the evening, it becomes harder to see little trick-or-treaters running around.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles offers up some tips to ensure your little one is seen.

“You want to make sure that whatever you’re wearing does have something that’s very visible or reflective,” said Nobles “Be sure that you go to lighted neighborhoods and avoid dark places or a place where there’s potential trouble.”

After the candy has been gathered, Nobles encourages parents to inspect their children’s candy to make sure nothing suspicious has been given to them.

Some adults may chose to go to a costume party with some alcohol to celebrate Halloween.

Nobles urges those to make responsible decisions when trying to find a way home.

“I’m sure there is probably a little bit more of a possibility someone would consume some alcohol and possibly get behind the wheel of the vehicle,” said Nobles. “Just know if we’re out patrolling, we’re doing our job and we catch you drinking and driving, of course, we’re going to do our job.”

Law enforcers still want kids to be kids and for all to have fun during Halloween, but to do so responsibly.

Nobles affirms that local law enforcers will be willing to help if something makes you feel unsafe as well.

“If you are out this Halloween and you see something suspicious in the neighborhood you are in, something that is out of place or a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood while the kids are running around and doing this, don’t hesitate to pick up the phone, call the sheriff’s office and let us know,” said Nobles.

Many cities are expected to release official trick-or-treating hours within the next few days.

