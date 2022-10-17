Police & Firefighters kick off ‘Make A Difference Week’ in the Hub City

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg fire and police departments gathered Monday to serve the community in a different way - picking up litter.

Make A Difference Week is an annual tradition in the Hub City. It’s a week dedicated to encouraging people to get out in their community and make it a great place to live, culminating with Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Mayor Toby Barker said picking up litter is the best place to start.

“We’re doing this in our neighborhood today,” Barker said. “We hope that residents around Hattiesburg will consider doing it in their neighborhood during Make A Difference Day.”

Hattiesburg Chief of Police Peggy Sealy has participated in the event for several years. She said she’s very happy about the growth she has seen with participating officers. Peggy said they started with two to three officers helping out, but many more started participating over the years.

If you want to participate in Make A Difference Day this Saturday, contact Mayor Toby Barker’s office at 601-545-4501 or by email at mayor@hattiesburgms.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.