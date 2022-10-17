‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week.

The operation took place on Thursday and was funded by the state. Deputies from the Lamar County sheriff’s patrol, narcotics, investigations and correction offices and agents from MDOC and MBN participated.

High crime areas were targeted, along with tips from the community and Crime Stoppers. The sheriff’s department responded to 17 different locations.

In total, 18 arrest warrants were served for old warrants and six firearms were seized, one being a stolen firearm from Hattiesburg. Five DUI arrests were made, and of those being charged, 11 were drug charges.

The seven names below are of those charged with felonies:

David W. Ray, 59, of Lumberton: Violation of probation

Jarvis D. Woods, 25, of Hattiesburg: DUI -first offense and simple possession of a controlled substance with a firearm

William D. Brown, 76, of Cali, La: Possession with intent

Daziyion Xzavious Quadar Jasper (photo not provided), 20, of Hattiesburg: Possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest

Braden W. Buckley, 18, of Hattiesburg: Possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm

James A. Dick, 58, of Lumberton: Felony sale of a controlled substance

Deandre Q. Mikell, 26, of Columbia: Possession of paraphernalia, felony in possession of a weapon and violation of probation

*(A name provided above does not mean this person is guilty of the charge/s against them.)

The Crime Stopper’s tip resulted in an arrest and approximately $2,000.00 in Marijuana and approximately $3,000.00 in indoor growing equipment.

