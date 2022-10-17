Win Stuff
Merit Health Wesley offers $99 mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness month

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Merit Health Wesley is offering $99 mammograms during October.
By Marissa McCardell
Oct. 17, 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Merit Health Wesley is offering $99 mammograms during October.

Dr. Patricia Campbell from Merit Health Wesley said early detection could save lives and offers the best chance of cancer survival. She added that mammograms could detect cancer before any symptoms, like a lump or spreading of the disease, occur.

Campbell also said early detection could start with simply knowing your family history.

“It’s very important,” said Campbell. “That’s why we recommend starting screening around age 40. Usually, it just starts with a simple discussion about family history, if the patient is having any problems or if they have any concerns. Then based off of those screenings, and risk factors the patient presents us in their interview, depends on when we start screening for them with a mammogram, whether it’s yearly or bi-yearly, that helps us to determine the specifics.”

To schedule a mammogram, you can visit your primary care doctor at any Merit health Wesley location, and they will give you a referral.

