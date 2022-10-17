Win Stuff
MDE shares safety tips during National School Bus Safety Week

The school bus loading and unloading area is called the “Danger Zone,” meaning that any side of the bus where a child may not be seen by the bus driver and, therefore, is in the most danger((Source: U.S. Army))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - In support of National School Bus Safety Week, the Mississippi Department of Education is sharing information from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers about the importance of school bus safety.

According to NHTSA, in every state, it is illegal to pass a school bus while the school bus stop arm is extended and the red lights are flashing. Drivers should always come to a complete stop when a school bus stop arm is extended and the red lights are flashing.

Statistically speaking, school buses are the safest way to transport school children. However, more injuries and fatalities happen outside of or near a school bus because a motorist failed to obey the stop arm warning or to follow local traffic laws.

From 2011 and 2020, there were 1.6 times more deaths among pedestrians (183) than school bus passengers (113) in school-bus-related crashes. Of the 218 deaths, 85 were children who were walking.

NHTSA says the school bus loading and unloading area is called the “Danger Zone,” meaning that any side of the bus where a child may not be seen by the bus driver and, therefore, is in the most danger. These areas include:

  • 10 ft. in front of the bus, where the driver may be sitting too high to see a child
  • 10 ft. on either side of the bus, where a child may be in the driver’s blind spots
  • Behind the bus

The NHTSA and MDE suggest everyone work together to keep children safe as they wait to ride the bus to and from school.

For more information, click here.

