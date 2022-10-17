MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue Mustang were traveling east on U.S. 98 at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, around the North Lake Dam.

Rigel said the Mustang allegedly fired into the Mercedes, wounding three occupants of the vehicle and causing it to wreck.

The blue mustang then reportedly left the scene, and it is being sought in the investigation.

Rigel said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Highway Patrol had taken the lead in the investigation because the shooting occurred on U.S. 98.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

