Man seriously wounded during Calhoun community shooting, JCSD seeking suspect

At this time, only one individual has been reported as being shot.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult man seriously wounded.

Initial 911 callers reported an active shooting with multiple people shot. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and off-duty deputies and investigators responded to the scene.

The adult male who was shot was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center. A second individual, an adult woman, was transported by EMServ to SCRMC suffering from an apparent panic attack.

At this time, only one individual has been reported as being shot.

JCSD is seeking the suspected shooter in the incident, who is being described as an adult man.

Emergency medical responders from Calhoun Fire & Rescue also responded to the incident as well.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident can call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

This story will be updated when additional information is provided as the investigation is ongoing.

