Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night.

Hattiesburg police said they received a call about a pedestrian being being hit by a vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of U.S. 49, just north of West Seventh Street.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, a deceased male was discovered in the southbound lanes of U.S. 49.

The driver of a 2018 Nissan that had stuck the pedestrian stopped near the scene and contacted authorities, Hattiesburg police said. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Please expect traffic delays traveling southbound on U.S 49, north of West Seventh Street while investigators work the scene.

