Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Any senior citizens needing help this holiday season have one more day to sign-up for the Salvation Army Christmas Box.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day the Laurel Salvation Army’s Administrative and Social Services Office will accept applications for the food box program.

Laurel Salvation Army General Keisha McMullin said that applicants must apply in person, and interpreters are available for those that don’t speak English.

“We just hope that they get a sense of hope that they’re not in this alone, living in a world now where prices have went up on everything,” McMullin said. “We just want to be there to bring a little bit of comfort to them and let them know that they are not in this alone and there’s someone who cares for them as well and is here to assist them in the best way that we can.”

Tuesday is also the last day for families to sign up their children for the Angel Tree program.

For more information about the Laurel Salvation Army and the services it provides, click HERE.

