Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday

Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Any senior citizens needing help this holiday season have one more day to sign-up for the Salvation Army Christmas Box.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day the Laurel Salvation Army’s Administrative and Social Services Office will accept applications for the food box program.

Laurel Salvation Army General Keisha McMullin said that applicants must apply in person, and interpreters are available for those that don’t speak English.

“We just hope that they get a sense of hope that they’re not in this alone, living in a world now where prices have went up on everything,” McMullin said. “We just want to be there to bring a little bit of comfort to them and let them know that they are not in this alone and there’s someone who cares for them as well and is here to assist them in the best way that we can.”

Tuesday is also the last day for families to sign up their children for the Angel Tree program.

For more information about the Laurel Salvation Army and the services it provides, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident in Covington County that...
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Jeep Gladiator left U.S. 98 in Perry County, hit a light pole...
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night in Hattiesburg.
Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
J5 Family Farms
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins

Latest News

Make A Difference Day Kick Off Celebration
Police & Firefighters kick off ‘Make A Difference Week’ in the Hub City
Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday
Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday
Members of the Hattiesburg fire and police departments gathered Monday to serve the community...
Police & Firefighters kick off ‘Make A Difference Week’ in the Hub City
Community Build Day at Laurel Christian High School
‘Community Build Day’ held at Laurel Christian High School this weekend