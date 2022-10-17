‘Community Build Day’ held at Laurel Christian High School this weekend

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, Laurel Christian High School held an event for its robotic teams, Javowocky.

The event benefited each team that participated in a program called “First,” which recognizes the importance of science and technology.

The teams included schools from: Petal, Gulfport, Laurel, and Brookhaven, and they took part in an event called “Community Build Day.”

That event helps students share ideas on how to build a better robot for the competition season.

“The teams share information about how they’re building their robot, (and) get help from other teams because that’s one thing, the ethos of FIRST, called gracious professionalism,” said Mannie Lowe, FIRST program manager at the University of Mississippi.

“It means that they try to compete like crazy on the field, but they want to help other teams to compete at a high level as much a high level as them. They still want to win, but they don’t want to blow anybody out.”

Bella Lane, co-captain of the Laurel Christian High School team, said says events and competitions like Sunday’s brought like-minded students together.

“It’s really cool to get to see people from all around Mississippi and just to be able to get to know people,” Lane said. “I think that’s one thing that’s really cool about FIRST is that you may meet somebody at a robotics event that you’ll know for the rest of your life.”

Lane said she also liked the balance her team displays, saying said she and her teammates strive to be well-rounded, giving everybody the chance to learn every aspect of robotics.

“Our team is broke down into three sections,Lane said. “We have building, coding software, and administration and so, our building team, they build our robot, our coding team codes our robot and the administration handles everything else including. our engineering notebook.”

Although the Community Build Day was focused on skills for the robotics season, Lowe said that each student can apply the same skills to the professional world.

“They can take everything they’ve learned here and apply it to any kind of job moving on to education, starting their own business, some students go enlist in the armed forces and the things that they learn using science, technology, engineering and math, which is a STEM program, is beyond bounds of what they can do.”

