Care Management Organization provides free assistance during Medicare open enrollment

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are participating in the Medicare open enrollment, extra help is available to guide you through the process.

The Care Management Organization (CMO) is a division of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic and provides free information and education about Medicare health plans to adult seniors 65 years and older.

Gary Cooper, a Hattiesburg resident, said he’s been using it for the past six years.

“They really are helpful in sorting through the complexity of your drug plan Part G, Part D, you know, whatever it might be, and the different plans they have,” said Cooper. “I cannot say enough good things about them and how they were able to simplify a very complex, at times, subject.”

Open enrollment runs Oct. 15-Dec. 7. During this time, Medicare recipients can change existing plans or enroll in new benefit options.

Stephen Ryan, director of insurance operations for Forrest Health, said this is why seniors need to be informed about the available health plans.

“People need to have an annual benefits review,” said Ryan. “You know, many people go years without checking their drug plans, years without checking their advantage plans or Medicare supplemental plans, so it’s very important this time of year to contact a local agent and to contact the Care Management Organization.”

Cooper said the CMO helped him choose the right prescription drug plans and understand the advantages of each one.

“Especially someone that’s coming for the first time, they really need to have this, and these people are so good at simplifying all of this, and it just makes it so easy,” said Cooper. “They really are just extraordinary. I highly recommend it.”

For free CMO consultation, you can call 601-288-8189.

