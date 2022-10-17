10/17 Ryan’s “Frigid Front” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

You won’t see much change today as a front passes through, but the next couple of days will be shockingly cool and dry. In fact, while it looked plenty cold already last week, lows have fallen another few degrees, now bottoming out only a degree above freezing in Hattiesburg. Generally that means you’ll find some even cooler areas further north, but I wouldn’t expect to see many upper 20s or anything like that. Still, it’s enough to bring us our first Freeze Warning of the fall season fairly quickly after a late summer-like weekend. So here’s what to expect:

Today will be cloudy and a bit breezy as the front pushes through. I don’t expect much rain, but a light sprinkle or short shower isn’t out of the question. The cloud cover will increase through the morning and afternoon, then begin breaking up overnight as the cold, dry air rushes in. That brings our afternoon high from 77 degrees today, down to 61 degrees tomorrow. Couple that with a stiff, gusty wind from the north and we’re looking at some noticeably different days. Wednesday morning in particular is looking quite cold, low bottoming out near 33 for Hattiesburg. That’s a degree above freezing, but we will see plenty of frost thanks to the cold, calm conditions. The frost will stick with us through Thursday morning, but we’ll see another fairly quick warm-up due to another front next week, leading to a practically perfect weekend ahead.

