USM President Joe Paul serves as grand marshal for annual homecoming parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football fans gathered along Hardy Street Saturday for the annual USM Homecoming parade.

Several fraternities and sororities had floats in this year’s event.

Southern Miss cheerleaders, USM mascot Seymour, the Dixie Darlings and other dance teams also took part.

As always, the “Pride of Mississippi” marching band participated.

There was also a large contingent of international studentsmarching in the parade.

Grand marshal for the event was Southern Miss President Joe Paul.

The theme this year: “You’re So Golden.”

