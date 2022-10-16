Win Stuff
Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

