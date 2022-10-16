Win Stuff
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Jeep Gladiator left U.S. 98 in Perry County, hit a light pole...
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Jeep Gladiator left U.S. 98 in Perry County, hit a light pole and rolled over, killing its driver Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Neely resident was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 in Perry County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Darby Ledet was traveling east on U.S. 98 when it left the roadway. The vehicle struck a light pole after leaving the road and began to rollover.

MHP said Ledet was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

