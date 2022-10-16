Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal High School welcomes 19 schools for marching band competition

Petal hosting 19 marching bands Saturday
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After battling it out under Friday night lights, a bevy of Mississippi high schools met at Petal High School to keep the competition going.

Nineteen marching bands from southern Mississippi high schools competed Saturday at the second annual Petal Invitational.

Schools are split into four different groups based on size and have 15 minutes to impress a panel of judges.

This invitational is set to provide helpful feedback to the local bands and help them get prepared for the remainder of the season.

“Even more than competing against other bands, they get the judges’ views, their responses and their tips of how to get better,” Petal Band Booster President Les Burcaw said.

“We bring them in from all over the country. We bring them in from California and New York, so they get a perspective that they won’t get anywhere else in any other competition.”

Winners in each class will be announced at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
-
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.
John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled
U.S. Marshalls arrested 28-year-old Kadijah King in connection to the July 30, 2022, shooting...
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Latest News

Worthy Stables provides therapy to many different types of people through horses.
Local nonprofit uses horses as a therapeutic tool
Petal High School hosted a day-long marching band competition Saturday.
Petal hosts 19 marching bands Saturday
Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday.
Tennessee knuckleball field goal stuns Alabama
Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified Saturday the victim in Friday afternoon's fatal crash...
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified