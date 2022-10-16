Petal High School welcomes 19 schools for marching band competition

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After battling it out under Friday night lights, a bevy of Mississippi high schools met at Petal High School to keep the competition going.

Nineteen marching bands from southern Mississippi high schools competed Saturday at the second annual Petal Invitational.

Schools are split into four different groups based on size and have 15 minutes to impress a panel of judges.

This invitational is set to provide helpful feedback to the local bands and help them get prepared for the remainder of the season.

“Even more than competing against other bands, they get the judges’ views, their responses and their tips of how to get better,” Petal Band Booster President Les Burcaw said.

“We bring them in from all over the country. We bring them in from California and New York, so they get a perspective that they won’t get anywhere else in any other competition.”

Winners in each class will be announced at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

