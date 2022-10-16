Win Stuff
Order of Eastern Star hosts ‘Batting for You’ charity softball game

A charity softball game hosted by the Order of the Eastern Star was hosted at Vernon Dahmer...
A charity softball game hosted by the Order of the Eastern Star was hosted at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg organization is working to increase awareness of breast cancer and domestic violence.

The Louise-King Chapter No. 727 of the Order of the Eastern Star/Prince Hall Affiliated hosted a special charitable softball game at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday, called “Batting for You.”

Money was not collected during the event, but donations of $1,000 each were made to the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter and the Pink Lady breast cancer support group.

“It’s awareness month for both of them in the month of October, and while we’re playing this wonderful game (Saturday), we’ve brought in youth from the community as well to get them started early with the awareness and to give back,” said Connella Hooker, worthy matron for Louise-King Chapter No. 727, Order of the Eastern Star/Prince Hall Affiliated.

The Domestic Abuse Family Shelter also hosted an information booth at the event.

