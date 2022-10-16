Local nonprofit uses horses as a therapeutic tool

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - You may have heard of an emotional support animal.

But what about a therapy horse?

While this may sound like a lot of horsing around, Worthy Stables, a non-profit in Petal, uses multiple horses to help people in need.

“We provide therapeutic riding and therapeutic horsemanship to a huge range of individuals,” said Jessie Mathias, Worthy Stables owner. “We also have programs for trauma survivors, for children in foster care, and we also have educational opportunities for schools and nursing homes.”

Matthias says some of the results have been unbelievable.

“We have kids sometimes come out with autism that are nonverbal and they speak their first words to a horse, or we have women who have survived assault and trauma, and they come out and they are real guarded with people but for whatever reason, they bond with a horse and start to feel safe,” said Matthias.

Many people have seen progress along the way, like Susan Ryals, who brings her granddaughter with cerebral palsy for therapy.

“She’s been coming here a little over a year now, and it’s helped tremendously with her balance and her muscle tone, especially her core” said Ryals. “They are so accommodating here. We love it here.”

Many have tried traditional methods, but now prefer the healing hooves of a horse.

“There’s something about horses that breaks through to people and I can’t explain it but it it never fails,” said Matthias.

To get involved with the organization, check out the Worthy Stables website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.