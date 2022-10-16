Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins

Family farm opens to public in Wiggins
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins.

J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides.

The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in a positive way.

“As a family, we just decided that we wanted to do something to give back to the community so families could come and make memories,” said Britannie Grayson, daughter of the owners of J5 Family Farms.

“So, we started up the pumpkin patch this year, and it’s our first year.”

The family plans to continue adding more activities and attractions over the years.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified Saturday the victim in Friday afternoon's fatal crash...
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
-
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.
U.S. Marshalls arrested 28-year-old Kadijah King in connection to the July 30, 2022, shooting...
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their...
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.

Latest News

Hellfighters USA holds Block Party and 12th annual Phillips Drive In reunion
Hellfighters USA holds block party, PDI celebrates 12th annual reunion
Pirates plunder Pocket Museum
Pocket Museum played host to pirates Saturday
Wiggins family farm open to public on weekends
New family farm opened in Wiggins
Pirates plunder Pocket Museum
Pirates plunder Pocket Museum