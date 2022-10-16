J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins

WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins.

J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides.

The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in a positive way.

“As a family, we just decided that we wanted to do something to give back to the community so families could come and make memories,” said Britannie Grayson, daughter of the owners of J5 Family Farms.

“So, we started up the pumpkin patch this year, and it’s our first year.”

The family plans to continue adding more activities and attractions over the years.

